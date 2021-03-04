Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

PVAC opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 388,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 147.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,031 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,208 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

