TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Purchases $35,500.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 538,866 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 243,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRST. Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

