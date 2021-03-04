TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.41 Million

Brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $510.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.95 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $497.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. 1,726,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,944. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

