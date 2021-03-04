TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Short Interest Update

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the January 28th total of 154,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TWCT stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. TWC Tech Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

