Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

