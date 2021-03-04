Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Trading Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $73.56 and last traded at $73.67. 20,447,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 24,486,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.63.

Specifically, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 85,746 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

