Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.71.

TWO opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 96.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 129,797 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

