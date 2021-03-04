TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $325,453.00

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.36 or 0.00775343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00044795 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network.

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars.

