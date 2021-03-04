U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, an increase of 221.7% from the January 28th total of 63,500 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.55% of U.S. Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

