U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target Cut to $16.50

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on USAU. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Shares of USAU stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.