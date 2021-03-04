Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.