UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of SHLS opened at $33.92 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.