UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKAYY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TKAYY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 125,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

