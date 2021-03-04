UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,413 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after purchasing an additional 236,175 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in UGI by 5.4% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,904,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,786,000 after purchasing an additional 150,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UGI by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,043,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

NYSE UGI opened at $39.07 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.