UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $90.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,105 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $215,921.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,098.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 482 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $37,157.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,265.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

