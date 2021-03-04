Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the January 28th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Umicore has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

UMICY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

