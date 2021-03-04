Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EVP Sells $13,207.60 in Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EVP David F. Shotwell sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $13,207.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

