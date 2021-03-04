Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) vs. High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Financial Analysis

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of High Country Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Umpqua and High Country Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 1 2 4 0 2.43 High Country Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua currently has a consensus target price of $13.64, indicating a potential downside of 23.65%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than High Country Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and High Country Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 16.53% 7.80% 0.81% High Country Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and High Country Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.47 billion 2.68 $354.10 million $1.60 11.17 High Country Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than High Country Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Country Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. High Country Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Umpqua pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Umpqua beats High Country Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services; and e-commerce services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2019, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 274 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

High Country Bancorp Company Profile

High Country Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans. The company offers credit and debit cards; and mobile banking, online, and merchant card services, as well as invests in notes receivables and real estate properties. It operates through main office in Salida, Colorado; and branch offices in Salida, Buena Vista, and Canon City, Colorado. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Salida, Colorado.

