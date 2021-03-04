Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.19

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $6.00. Unico American shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 708 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.06.

About Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.