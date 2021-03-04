Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 316.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

