Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.0% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.59. 44,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,385. The company has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.