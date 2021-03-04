Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rare Infrastructure Ltd

Rare Infrastructure Ltd trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,301 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 7.2% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $153,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.83. 55,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.