United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of UAL opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

