United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.32.

NYSE:URI opened at $294.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $321.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

