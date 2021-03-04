United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Up 66.9% in February

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the January 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $149,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,248,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,384. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 17,526,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,577,676. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

