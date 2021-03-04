Unitrade Hits Market Capitalization of $9.40 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Unitrade token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and $1.98 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.48 or 0.00795215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00027415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00033200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00045925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

TRADE is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

