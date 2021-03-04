Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 841,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 962,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $356.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

