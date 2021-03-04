Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello Sells 217,124 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

U stock opened at $102.80 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.20.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $200,813,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,568,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

