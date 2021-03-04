Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) dropped 7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $93.60 and last traded at $95.59. Approximately 7,525,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,696,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.80.

Specifically, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.20.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,876,390,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,870,777,000. SC Xii Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,844,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

