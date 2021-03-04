Univar Solutions Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Univar Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,668,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,583,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

