Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas Purchases 10,000 Shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UNVR opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

