Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

