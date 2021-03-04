Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $744,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPLD traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.62. 340,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,757. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

