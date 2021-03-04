Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $36.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $210,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

