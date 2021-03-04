Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.24.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -447.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $36.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

