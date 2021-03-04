Urus (URUS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $718,171.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. Urus has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $718,171.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $11.12 or 0.00023082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.95 or 0.00475092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.00487752 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.