US Bancorp DE Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 590.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,976 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFI opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

