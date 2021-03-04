US Bancorp DE Sells 3,426 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth about $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

