US Bancorp DE Sells 600 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,125 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLIC stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $52.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

