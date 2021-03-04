USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of USANA Health Sciences worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,188,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jim Brown sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $500,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,237.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,914 shares of company stock worth $4,213,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

