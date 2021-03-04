USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.64 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and $239.17 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.39 or 0.00481434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00072594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00083527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.30 or 0.00495388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053035 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

