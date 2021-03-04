Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,012 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,521,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EPP opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

