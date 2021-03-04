Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,526 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $223.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.09. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

