Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,265 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 63.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.28. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.