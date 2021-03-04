Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.54 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after buying an additional 221,198 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in CBRE Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after acquiring an additional 157,089 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

