Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 219,633 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 219,633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEO stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

