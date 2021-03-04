Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 462.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.99. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $189.10.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

