Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $13,049,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 126,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 94,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 285,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,252,828. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

