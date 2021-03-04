Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $97.01. 65,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,682. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.24.

