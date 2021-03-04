Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

